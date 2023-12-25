Deadly shooting investigation underway in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Christmas morning.

According to MNPD, officers were dispatched to 104 Claiborne Street just after 9 a.m. on Monday for reports of a shooting. One man was found shot and transported to the hospital where he died.

MNPD detectives are investigating the circumstances leading up to the deadly incident.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.