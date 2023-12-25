Altercation at Springfield Inn ends in stabbing

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were reportedly hospitalized after a fight at a motel in Springfield on Christmas Eve.

According to Smokey Barn News, units were dispatched to the Springfield Inn on Memorial Blvd at 8:40 p.m. on Sunday after an altercation between a man and a woman ended with the man getting stabbed in the hand with a knife.

The was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment, SBN reported. The woman was also injured during the altercation and she was transported to TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center in Springfield with an unspecified but non-critical injury.

The status of each person’s injuries or if any charges are pending is unknown.

