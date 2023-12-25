Altercation at Springfield Inn ends in stabbing

The incident involved one man and one woman, according to Smokey Barn News.
A fight between two people ended in a stabbing on Christmas Eve.
A fight between two people ended in a stabbing on Christmas Eve.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were reportedly hospitalized after a fight at a motel in Springfield on Christmas Eve.

According to Smokey Barn News, units were dispatched to the Springfield Inn on Memorial Blvd at 8:40 p.m. on Sunday after an altercation between a man and a woman ended with the man getting stabbed in the hand with a knife.

The was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment, SBN reported. The woman was also injured during the altercation and she was transported to TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center in Springfield with an unspecified but non-critical injury.

The status of each person’s injuries or if any charges are pending is unknown.

