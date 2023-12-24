Last full moon of the year appears on Christmas Day

The last full moon in 2023 will appear on Christmas Day.
The last full moon in 2023 will appear on Christmas Day.(Giuseppe Donatiello)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(CNN) – The last full moon of the year will peek over the horizon on Christmas Day.

December’s full moon, sometimes called a cold moon, will actually light-up the night sky from Sunday until Wednesday with the moon reaching its maximum fullness on Tuesday evening.

The cold moon is the moon that happens closest to the winter solstice.

These moons are easier to see because they take the highest path along the top of the sky.

The next full moon will be the wolf moon on Jan. 25.

