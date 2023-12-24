Homicide investigation underway in East Nashville

A person was reported dead on Christmas Eve.
Homicide investigation
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead and a homicide investigation is underway in an East Nashville neighborhood on Christmas Eve, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the homicide was reported just before 10 a.m. on Pennington Avenue. Police have not released the cause of death or the victim’s identity.

It’s unknown if a suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

