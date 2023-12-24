First Alert Forecast: Tracking rain on Christmas Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - No White Christmas for us this year. Instead, we get a Wet Christmas with lots of rain.

Merry Christmas Eve! Today will feel more like springtime than Christmastime as temperatures climb to the upper 60s this afternoon. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky all day, but no rain is expected until late tonight.

Rain showers will develop overnight into Christmas Day. It will be a rather wet day with off and on showers all through the morning, afternoon and evening. However, there will be some breaks in the rain throughout the day. About an inch of total rainfall is expected once it all pushes out Tuesday morning. Temperatures on Christmas will remain mild in the low 60s.

Temperatures remain mild with rain showers on Christmas. (WSMV)

Tuesday onward, temperatures will begin to cool down. Tuesday and Wednesday will both feature temperatures in the mid 50s and a partly cloudy sky. There is a chance to see a little bit of a wintry mix late Wednesday night into Thursday morning in Cumberland Plateau as a few showers develop and temperatures fall to near freezing.

Highs Thursday, Friday and Saturday will only be in the 40s with lows around or below freezing. We’ll see a lot of cloud cover Thursday and Friday with a small rain chance, but we clear up and see more sunshine by Saturday.

