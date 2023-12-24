First Alert Forecast: Rainy and windy on Christmas Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s going to be a wet and windy Christmas. Hold on to your hat!

Merry Christmas Eve! Rain will develop late tonight and winds will pick up. That rain and wind will pick up in intensity and coverage through the night.

Christmas day will be rainy and windy. (WSMV)

Christmas morning will feature moderate to heavy rain. Winds could gust over 35 mph at any point in the morning and afternoon. About an inch of rainfall total is expected for most areas. Any rain becomes hit or miss by the afternoon. Temperatures will stay mild in the low 60s.

Tuesday onward, temperatures will be cooler. Highs Tuesday are in the 50s with clouds in the morning and afternoon sun. Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds with highs still in the 50s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out either day.

Thursday and Friday, as a disturbance moves right over us, isolated showers will pop up at times throughout the day. Friday morning, a few wet snowflakes could mix in especially in the higher elevations. Highs both days will be in the 40s.

Next weekend looks quieter with sunshine and highs rising to near 50 degrees.

