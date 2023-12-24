2 hospitalized after shooting in South Nashville

EDITOR’S NOTE: WSMV4 were originally told that one person was in critical condition.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in South Nashville.

The shooting happened on Sunday afternoon at 914 Winthorne Drive.

There is no suspect in custody.

This story is developing. Check back with WSMV4 for more updates.

