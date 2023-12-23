Pete Davidson shows at Ryman Auditorium canceled due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

The performance venue took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to break the news.
FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson
FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two shows scheduled at the Ryman Auditorium have been canceled, with no rescheduled dates in sight.

Comedian, actor and former Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson’s shows on Dec. 29 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. have been canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances,” the performance venue said on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday.

Several of Pete Davidson’s comedy shows have been canceled through the new year

According to reports, Nashville is one of many shows that the comedian has canceled.

