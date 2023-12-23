Pedestrian killed in crash on Lebanon Pike

(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was hit by two vehicles and killed while walking along Lebanon Pike Saturday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the incident was reported at 5:47 a.m. on Lebanon Pike at Wellington Square. Nashville Fire Department crews discovered the man in the middle of the roadway and attempted to persuade him out of the road. Police said the man cursed at them and refused.

Police were dispatched to the scene, but before they arrived, the man was first hit by a Honda Odyssey van and again by another vehicle. He later died.

The Honda’s driver returned to the scene and is not facing any charges, but the second vehicle’s driver did not turn around, according to police.

Police said the area where the man was hit had a sidewalk and a five-foot bike line.

The victim has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

