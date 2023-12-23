No injuries reported in fire at Old Hickory home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire in Old Hickory on Friday afternoon.

The fire may have started in the house’s “music room” and didn’t spread too badly.

A neighbor told WSMV he jumped in to help get the residents out and to put the fire out.

Everyone made it out of the house without injury.

