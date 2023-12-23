Ministry provides Christmas gifts for kids

By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some families are struggling to buy gifts for their kids this Christmas, but several organizations in the Midstate are making sure they have a great holiday.

My Brother’s Keeper Outreach Ministry hosted its annual Toys for the City giveaway on Friday. More than 800 families registered online.

They then went to Napier Recreation Center to collect presents for their kids.

“They seem to be very, very happy knowing that their sons and their daughters were able to receive something,” said Terry Wells, pastor, My Brother’s Keeper Outreach Ministry. “You know something is always better than nothing, but also when they’re getting these things on a regular basis, they know we’re consistently giving. That means something more.”

All the toys were either purchased by the ministry or donated by companies.

