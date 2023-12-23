Man displays more than 100 holiday inflatables at his home

It's a must-stop on the annual Christmas light tour that you have to see to believe. (WBZ)
By WBZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s a must-stop on the annual Christmas light tour that you have to see to believe.

More than 100 holiday inflatables are on display at a single house in Peabody, Massachusetts.

The homeowner says he started collecting the decorations when he was just three years old.

It’s become a tradition for local families who drive by every year.

And he doesn’t waste any time taking them down, he says they will be boxed up on Dec. 26.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fired shots on Briley Parkway, police investigating
Man detained was victim in shooting on Briley Parkway, police say
A car lost control and crashed into a Taco Bell sign in Nashville early Tuesday morning.
Man dies after shooting causes truck to crash in Nashville
Police investigating phone threat toward Nashville school
Police give all-clear after false threat made toward Nashville school
A pregnant Nashville woman is facing eviction after discovering mold inside of her home and...
Pregnant woman evicted from home after reporting mold
Classroom (FILE)
How did your school do? Tennessee releases 2022-23 school letter grades

Latest News

A Palestinian man mourns a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip...
Israel strikes 2 homes and kills more than 90 Palestinians as troops expand south Gaza offensive
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
1 dead in single-vehicle crash on Lebanon Pike
It's a must-stop on the annual Christmas light tour that you have to see to believe. (WBZ)
Man displays more than 100 holiday inflatables at his home
Javeon Cox was charged with drug dealing and possession of a firearm.
Loaded guns and drugs found in baby’s crib, police say