Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday in El Paso, according to NBC News.

According to NBC, Lynch was driving east on Highway 62 when her car was hit by another vehicle driving in the opposite direction.

The band, which changed its name to The Chicks in 2020, said they were “shocked and saddened” to hear of Lynch’s death.

The Chicks put out the following statement on Instagram:

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks. We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together. Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this time.”

According to Billboard, Lynch was a co-founder of the band, alongside members Robin Lynn Macy, Martie Erwin and Emily Erwin in 1989.

Lynch played the upright bass and eventually took the role of singer, Billboard said. She recorded three albums with the group including:

Thank Heavens for Dale Evans (1990)

Little Ol’ Cowgirl (1992)

Shouldn’t a Told You That (1993)

In 1993, Lynch left The Chicks. Two years after leaving, she was replaced by Natalie Maines.

