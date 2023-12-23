First Lady Jill Biden to visit Fort Campbell, meet with military families impacted by deadly tornadoes

The First Lady of the United States is expected to arrive on the military base Saturday afternoon.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WSMV) - Jill Biden is expected to visit Fort Cambell in Kentucky on Saturday to celebrate the holidays and visit families affected by the devastating tornadoes that hit near the Army installation earlier this month.

The first lady is scheduled to arrive at 1 p.m. at Campbell Army Airfield. Upon her arrival, Dr. Biden will participate in a holiday celebration with military families and volunteers, recognizing the community’s support following the Dec. 9 storms.

According to Captain Steve Nava, Public Affairs Deputy Officer with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), 354 Fort Cambell families were displaced after the storms. Right now, that total stands at 68.

The families were invited to the event, alongside local leaders and volunteers.

Dr. Biden is visiting the military base as part of her Joining Forces initiative, which supports those who also serve: military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors. She is expected to deliver remarks during her visit.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

