First Alert Forecast: A very wet Christmas forecast

Rain moves in Sunday night and lingers into Christmas
By Cruz Medina
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunday is mainly dry before rain moves in and last throughout Christmas Day

Rain will eventually taper off tonight as it continues to push north. Temperatures will fall into the 40s so it will be a chilly start to Sunday.

Christmas Eve will be a nice and mild day. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle to upper 60s are forecast. It will be a great day for outdoor plans! Clouds thicken late in the day and rain moves in overnight. The rain lingers into Christmas Day.

Mild temperatures and rain are expected.
Mild temperatures and rain are expected.(wsmv)

Christmas morning will be soggy with moderate to heavy rain. Eventually, the steady rain becomes hit or miss showers by the afternoon. It is not a good day to plan things outdoors. Unseasonably mild temperatures are expected as highs will be in the lower 60s.

The rain moves out Tuesday, but thick clouds stick around for the first half of the day. Highs will only be in the middle 50s with a partly cloudy sky by the afternoon. A lingering shower can’t be ruled out.

Wednesday will be seasonable with highs in the low 50s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures cool down even more for the end of the week. Highs on Thursday and Friday will only be in the 40s with lows below freezing. Isolated showers are possibly mainly on Thursday.

By Saturday, a disturbance finally moves away from us taking any rain chances with it. Highs will only be in the low to middle 40s with partly cloudy skies.

