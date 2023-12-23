First Alert Forecast: Mild temperatures & scattered rain Christmas weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A few rain showers this afternoon with temperatures staying above average. We’re tracking rain for Christmas Day, as well.

Highs today will remain above average in the upper 50s to low 60s. A few showers will be possible throughout the day, but not everyone will see rain and the rain showers that do develop will be very light in nature. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy. Low temperatures falls to the upper 40s overnight.

Sunday (Christmas Eve) will be the warmest day of the week. It will feel more like springtime rather than Christmas time. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 60s-- not far off from 70º! It will be a dry, partly cloudy day, but rain showers return late Sunday night into Christmas Day.

No White Christmas for the MidState this year. Temperature will be too warm-- staying in the 60s on Monday. Expect off and on rain showers throughout the day. No severe weather is expected and it won’t be a total washout. We will get a few breaks in the rain and the showers will be pretty light for the most part.

Christmas Day will feature mild temperatures with off and on rain showers. (WSMV)

Rain pushes out Tuesday and temperatures begin to cool down. Highs will be in the upper 50s with a partly cloudy sky. Lows will fall back to the 30s heading into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be seasonable with highs in the low 50s. We’ll see a nice mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures get cold again for the end of the week. Highs on Thursday and Friday will only be in the 40s with lows below freezing. We’ll still stay relatively dry with only a small rain chance on Thursday.

