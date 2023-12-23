Charlie Sheen’s neighbor arrested after being accused of assaulting actor in Malibu home

FILE - In this April 11, 2013 file photo, Charlie Sheen, a cast member in "Scary Movie V,"...
FILE - In this April 11, 2013 file photo, Charlie Sheen, a cast member in "Scary Movie V," poses at the Los Angeles premiere of the film at the Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charlie Sheen’s neighbor was arrested after being accused of assaulting the actor in a Malibu home this week, authorities said.

Electra Schrock was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Friday. She was also taken into custody for force likely to create bodily injury and burglary.

Authorities arrived at the residence Wednesday afternoon after receiving a battery-disturbance call.

Schrock, 47, was expected to appear in court Friday.

Representatives for Sheen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sheen, 58, is known for his role on “Two and a Half Men.” He starred in films including “Wall Street,” “The Three Musketeers” and “Major League.”

