1 dead in single-vehicle crash on Lebanon Pike

Police said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Saturday.
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died in a crash on Lebanon Pike Saturday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the crash was reported at 5:47 a.m. at 3025 Lebanon Pike. The crash involved one vehicle, and the cause of it is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man fired shots on Briley Parkway, police investigating
Man detained was victim in shooting on Briley Parkway, police say
A car lost control and crashed into a Taco Bell sign in Nashville early Tuesday morning.
Man dies after shooting causes truck to crash in Nashville
Police investigating phone threat toward Nashville school
Police give all-clear after false threat made toward Nashville school
A pregnant Nashville woman is facing eviction after discovering mold inside of her home and...
Pregnant woman evicted from home after reporting mold
Classroom (FILE)
How did your school do? Tennessee releases 2022-23 school letter grades

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police have identified the man who was fatally shot in his car early Friday...
Police ID victim of deadly shooting
Metro Nashville will revise its ADA policies and pay $500 to the complainant as part of the...
Metro Nashville settles ADA violation
The symphony is one of the leading champions of innovation and they are also exploring new...
Nashville Symphony takes on all music genres during Christmas shows
Jolly Ollie's Pizza & Pub in Hendersonville was left damaged by a tornado on Dec. 9.
IRS provides tax relief for individuals, businesses affected by tornado