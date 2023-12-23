1 dead in single-vehicle crash on Lebanon Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died in a crash on Lebanon Pike Saturday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the crash was reported at 5:47 a.m. at 3025 Lebanon Pike. The crash involved one vehicle, and the cause of it is unknown.

