1 dead in single-vehicle crash on Lebanon Pike
Police said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died in a crash on Lebanon Pike Saturday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
Police said the crash was reported at 5:47 a.m. at 3025 Lebanon Pike. The crash involved one vehicle, and the cause of it is unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
