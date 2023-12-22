TBI investigating warehouse fire in Columbia
Crews worked throughout the day to salvage what was left.
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Columbia Fire Marshal’s Office and Tennessee Bureau Fire Investigators are investigating a warehouse fire from early Friday morning.
Crews were called to 2361 Park Plus Drive at 1:39 a.m. Firefighters worked to suppress the fire and are still on the scene doing salvage and overhaul.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.