Search underway for suspect in deadly North Nashville shooting

Dominique Bonds, 34, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the leg, police said.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville police are looking for a man who has been charged in connection to a deadly North Nashville shooting.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Rico Hall, 31, who is charged with criminal homicide in Tuesday’s fatal shooting of 34-year-old Dominique Bonds. Bonds, shot several times in the legs, was found on the back porch of an apartment on 15th Avenue North, police said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man shot, killed in North Nashville

Bonds was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

Anyone with information about Hall’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a reward up to $5,000 in homicide cases.

