Police give all-clear after false threat made toward Nashville school

A handful of students and staff were in the building for wrestling practice.
Police investigating phone threat toward Nashville school
Police investigating phone threat toward Nashville school(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have given the all-clear after a false threat was made towards a Nashville school on Friday.

Metro Nashville police officers went to Hume-Fogg Academic High School to investigate the threat. Police said the caller, who made the threat over the phone, said they were going to shoot up the school.

Even though police said the school is out on winter break, Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) said there were a handful of students and staff in the building at the time for wrestling practice.

Police said there was no credible threat found and the building has been cleared.

This story is developing. Check back with WSMV4 for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 65 North in...
1 killed in I-65 crash in Sumner County
Classroom (FILE)
How did your school do? Tennessee releases 2022-23 school letter grades
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda...
Drive a Honda or Acura? Over 2.5 million cars are under recall due to fuel pump defect
A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser.
1 dead, 2 injured after head-on crash closes interstate in Cookeville, charges pending
Surveillance shows the boy removing boxes from the porch
Child accused of stealing packages from Nashville home

Latest News

Columbia Warehouse fire
TBI investigating warehouse fire in Columbia
Man fired shots on Briley Parkway, police investigating
Man arrested after firing shots on Briley Parkway, police say
Metro Council Chambers
Metro Nashville settles claims it violated Americans with Disabilities Act
Mt. Juliet Police
Police find driver who spilled shingle, nail debris on exit ramp, main road in Mt. Juliet