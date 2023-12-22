Police give all-clear after false threat made toward Nashville school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have given the all-clear after a false threat was made towards a Nashville school on Friday.

Metro Nashville police officers went to Hume-Fogg Academic High School to investigate the threat. Police said the caller, who made the threat over the phone, said they were going to shoot up the school.

Even though police said the school is out on winter break, Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) said there were a handful of students and staff in the building at the time for wrestling practice.

Police said there was no credible threat found and the building has been cleared.

This story is developing. Check back with WSMV4 for more updates.

