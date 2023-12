NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A truck or trailer lost a load of shingle/nail debris in Mt. Juliet on Friday morning.

Police have located the suspect who spilled the debris on Mt. Juliet Road and the I-40 East ramp and fled.

Clean-up is underway, MJPD said.

MJAlert: A truck/trailer lost a load of shingle/nail debris on Mt Juliet Rd and I-40 East ramp and fled. Clean-up underway. Suspect was located by officers. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) December 22, 2023

