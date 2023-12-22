Police continue to search for killer 40 years after man found shot to death in his trunk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police are continuing to search for a killer 40 years after a man was found shot to death in the trunk of his car.

It’s been 40 years since David Pappas was found dead in his car parked at what was formerly known as The Carousel Lounge on Charlotte Avenue.

Police said Pappas left home the day before his murder to go fishing at Percy Priest Lake.

“If you have any information on the murder of David Pappas, please contact our Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463,” MNPD said. “Callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5000.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.