Police continue to search for killer 40 years after man found shot to death in his trunk

Police said Pappas left home the day before his murder to go fishing at Percy Priest Lake.
Police continue to search for killer 40 years after man found shot to death in his trunk
Police continue to search for killer 40 years after man found shot to death in his trunk(Metro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police are continuing to search for a killer 40 years after a man was found shot to death in the trunk of his car.

It’s been 40 years since David Pappas was found dead in his car parked at what was formerly known as The Carousel Lounge on Charlotte Avenue.

Police said Pappas left home the day before his murder to go fishing at Percy Priest Lake.

“If you have any information on the murder of David Pappas, please contact our Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463,” MNPD said. “Callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5000.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 65 North in...
1 killed in I-65 crash in Sumner County
Classroom (FILE)
How did your school do? Tennessee releases 2022-23 school letter grades
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda...
Drive a Honda or Acura? Over 2.5 million cars are under recall due to fuel pump defect
A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser.
1 dead, 2 injured after head-on crash closes interstate in Cookeville, charges pending
Surveillance shows the boy removing boxes from the porch
Child accused of stealing packages from Nashville home

Latest News

MNPD is increasing patrols for the Super Saturday shopping holiday.
Extra police patrols planned at Nashville malls for Super Saturday shopping
Over the next few days, AAA estimates about 2.5 million Tennesseans will hit the road for the...
2.7M estimated to travel for Christmas
Nashville traffic
Gas prices surge as holiday travel is underway
Rico Hall
Search underway for suspect in deadly North Nashville shooting