Passengers take to the sky from Nashville Airport on one of year’s busiest travel days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The holiday travel rush is on as the Transportation Security Administration anticipated Thursday and Friday as some of the year’s busiest days to fly.

The FAA reports nearly 49,000 flights were scheduled Thursday across the country.

As of Thursday afternoon, FlightAware reported zero cancellations at Nashville International Airport (BNA).

“No issues at all. It’s probably the smoothest holiday travel experience I’ve had in a while,” Shannah Reagan, who traveled into Nashville from New York City, said.

Friday is also expected to be one of the busier travel days, as well as Dec. 29 and New Year’s Day, according to TSA. If you are planning to travel on those days, it’s advised to get to the airport early.

“I mean it’s Christmas time, everyone is trying to have a good time, spend time with their families, we can all just be happy to go places,” Paige Smith, who was traveling with her baby daughter and husband, said. “I feel like we’ve come prepared. This time we have a few more things but I feel like we can handle it.”

FlightAware reports less than 50 flights were delayed at BNA as of Thursday afternoon.

Reagan, who also flew into Nashville for Thanksgiving, got her first glimpse at the new concourse and security lines.

“It’s like wow, we have a real airport now for a real city. It’s great, much faster and I think you can definitely plan on not spending as much time in security,” Reagan said.

The airport encourages all flyers to give themselves extra time before their flights during the holiday rush.

