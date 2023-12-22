National Weather Service searching for your ‘tornado tales’ after deadly outbreak in Mid State

“We want to provide you an opportunity to tell YOUR story on the December 9th tornadoes so we can learn more.”
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.
Widespread damage was reported after an apparent tornado touched down in Tennessee.(Clarksville Fire Rescue via Facebook)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Weather Service is asking the public to tell their “tornado tales” following the catastrophic outbreak in the Mid State earlier in December.

“We want to provide you an opportunity to tell YOUR story on the December 9th tornadoes so we can learn more,” NWS Nashville said.

The NOAA survey prompts you to answer if:

  • A tornado impacted you directly,
  • You were warned that a tornado could impact you, or
  • You were in or near a strong storm that made you concerned about tornadoes

Also, the NWS shared its Severe Weather Survey to learn/understand public response to “hazardous weather events” to improve its delivery of weather information.

