Nashville International Airport aims to make the travel experience smooth during holiday rush

More than 7.5 million people are expected to travel through airports across the country during the holiday season.
There's a lot of new features at Nashville International Airport that travelers may not know about if they haven't flown recently.
By Alexandria Adams
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The holiday travel rush has started on the roads and in the skies.

Nashville International Airport is anticipating several thousands of travelers to pass through the next two weeks and AAA estimates 7.5 million people to travel through airports across the country.

If you haven’t been to the airport in the last year, there are several new features that aim to make the travel experience easier.

“We have our pet relief area; we have adult changing tables. We have hearing impaired services, we also have language lines for people who need to communicate with loved ones but don’t have anyone available,” said Stacey Nickens, Vice President of Corporate Communications & Marketing at BNA.

The airport also offers two areas for mothers to breastfeed.

“Our B concourse is what we call a pod for mothers, but in our D concourse there is a larger area for mothers,” said Nickens.

If you have a family member using a ride share service Nickens advises them to contact the company after they receive their baggage.

The ride share and taxi services can be found in BNA’s Ground Transportation Center located in Garage 1.

If you’re heading to pick-up or drop someone off there’s new short-term parking.

“We offer 30 minutes free. That will give you enough time to drop them off and at least get them to the door,” said Nickens.

