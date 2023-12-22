Minor fire reported at Franklin barbecue restaurant
Officials said the fire started at Edley’s Bar-Be-Cue after insulation from the roof fell on a smoker.
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a fire started inside Edley’s Bar-Be-Cue in Berry Farms on Thursday night, Franklin Fire officials said.
The fire was likely caused by insulation that fell on a smoker that had gotten too hot.
The fire at the restaurant off Goose Creek Parkway near Interstate 65 was reported around 7 p.m. on Thursday.
An Edley’s officials at the scene said the restaurant will reopen on Friday.
