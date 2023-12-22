Minor fire reported at Franklin barbecue restaurant

Officials said the fire started at Edley’s Bar-Be-Cue after insulation from the roof fell on a smoker.
A minor fire was reported on Thursday night at Edley's Bar-Be-Cue in the Berry Farms area of...
A minor fire was reported on Thursday night at Edley's Bar-Be-Cue in the Berry Farms area of Franklin.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a fire started inside Edley’s Bar-Be-Cue in Berry Farms on Thursday night, Franklin Fire officials said.

The fire was likely caused by insulation that fell on a smoker that had gotten too hot.

The fire at the restaurant off Goose Creek Parkway near Interstate 65 was reported around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

An Edley’s officials at the scene said the restaurant will reopen on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 65 North in...
1 killed in I-65 crash in Sumner County
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda...
Drive a Honda or Acura? Over 2.5 million cars are under recall due to fuel pump defect
Classroom (FILE)
How did your school do? Tennessee releases 2022-23 school letter grades
A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser.
1 dead, 2 injured after head-on crash closes interstate in Cookeville, charges pending
Surveillance shows the boy removing boxes from the porch
Child accused of stealing packages from Nashville home

Latest News

Tennessee has released its school letter grades for the 2022-2023 school year.
Tennessee releases 2022-2023 school letter grades
One person was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 North in Sumner County on...
Driver killed after pickup truck crashes
A pregnant Nashville woman is facing eviction after discovering mold inside of her home and...
Pregnant woman evicted from home after reporting mold
Maury County deputies are searching for a missing woman who was last reportedly seen in late...
Missing Maury County woman last seen in late November