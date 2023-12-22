Minor fire reported at Franklin barbecue restaurant

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - No injuries were reported after a fire started inside Edley’s Bar-Be-Cue in Berry Farms on Thursday night, Franklin Fire officials said.

The fire was likely caused by insulation that fell on a smoker that had gotten too hot.

The fire at the restaurant off Goose Creek Parkway near Interstate 65 was reported around 7 p.m. on Thursday.

An Edley’s officials at the scene said the restaurant will reopen on Friday.

