Metro Nashville settles claims it violated Americans with Disabilities Act

Metro Nashville will revise its ADA policies and pay $500 to the complainant as part of the settlement.
Metro Council Chambers
Metro Council Chambers(Metropolitan Nashville Government)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The United States and Metro Nashville government have reached an agreement to settle allegations that officials violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to provide accommodations for someone who wished to attend a public meeting but couldn’t do so comfortably.

The complainant’s disability prevented them from attending in-person meetings of a public committee of Metro Nashville without severe discomfort, according to a media release from United States Attorney Henry Leventis’ office. When the complainant requested a way to attend and participate in the public meeting virtually, officials allegedly denied it.

This violated Title II of the ADA by failing to provide “reasonable modifications” to policies to allow disabled individuals who are unable to attend public meetings in person to attend remotely, the attorney’s office said.

As a result of the settlement, the complainant will be allowed to participate virtually, count toward a quorum and make and second motions during meetings. Metro Nashville will also revise its ADA policies and pay $500 to the complainant who brought the issue to the United States’ attention, according to the release.

“We are committed to enforcing the rights of persons with disabilities in Tennessee,” United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis said. “Individuals with disabilities that prevent them from in-person attendance at public meetings should receive reasonable accommodations to allow them to fully participate and vote in such meetings. It is the right thing to do, and federal law requires as much.”

