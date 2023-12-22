Man detained after allegedly firing shots on Briley Parkway, police say

The motive behind the shooting is unknown and no injuries have been reported at this time.
Man fired shots on Briley Parkway, police investigating
Man fired shots on Briley Parkway, police investigating(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after a man allegedly got out of his car and fired multiple shots on Briley Parkway Friday morning.

Reports of shots fired were made at about 10:44 a.m., and upon arrival, officers found several shell casings. No one was hurt in the shooting.

The alleged shooter was detained on Friday afternoon, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said they interviewed a witness who saw the man get out of his gold sedan, fire about six shots and drive off.

But the suspect said someone was shooting at him and he did not fire any shots, so police are still working to figure out what happened.

Traffic was briefly backed up as officers worked the scene. No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 65 North in...
1 killed in I-65 crash in Sumner County
Classroom (FILE)
How did your school do? Tennessee releases 2022-23 school letter grades
FILE - The logo of Honda Motor Co., is seen in Yokohama, near Tokyo on Dec. 15, 2021. Honda...
Drive a Honda or Acura? Over 2.5 million cars are under recall due to fuel pump defect
A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser.
1 dead, 2 injured after head-on crash closes interstate in Cookeville, charges pending
Surveillance shows the boy removing boxes from the porch
Child accused of stealing packages from Nashville home

Latest News

Police investigating phone threat toward Nashville school
Police give all-clear after false threat made toward Nashville school
Columbia Warehouse fire
TBI investigating warehouse fire in Columbia
Metro Council Chambers
Metro Nashville settles claims it violated Americans with Disabilities Act
Mt. Juliet Police
Police find driver who spilled shingle, nail debris on exit ramp, main road in Mt. Juliet