Man detained after allegedly firing shots on Briley Parkway, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after a man allegedly got out of his car and fired multiple shots on Briley Parkway Friday morning.

Reports of shots fired were made at about 10:44 a.m., and upon arrival, officers found several shell casings. No one was hurt in the shooting.

The alleged shooter was detained on Friday afternoon, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said they interviewed a witness who saw the man get out of his gold sedan, fire about six shots and drive off.

But the suspect said someone was shooting at him and he did not fire any shots, so police are still working to figure out what happened.

Traffic was briefly backed up as officers worked the scene. No other information is available at this time.

