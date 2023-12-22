Man fatally shot before crashing truck into Taco Bell sign in Nashville

The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. on Brick Church Pike near the I-24 on-ramp.
MNPD detectives are investigating a deadly crash on Brick Church Pike as a homicide.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department are investigating a shooting and subsequent crash that left one man dead early Friday morning.

According to officers at the scene, a man driving a pickup truck lost control while driving on Brick Church Pike and crashed into a Taco Bell sign then hit an embankment before coming to rest in the parking lot of a Suburu dealership.

The man was found dead in the driver’s seat of the truck.

What caused the pickup to lose control and crash is uncertain but detectives believe the deceased man may be the victim of a shooting and are treating the incident as a homicide.

