Man charged with compelling prostitution after allegedly traveling from Nashville to Tiffin to meet juvenile

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested Thursday after traveling from Nashville to Tiffin and allegedly offering to pay several hundred dollars to a juvenile if she met with him and engaged in sexual conduct.

According to a Facebook post from the Tiffin Police Department, Shane Allyne was arrested Thursday and charged with compelling prostitution, attempted pandering obscenity involving a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and more.

Officials say a concerned mother contacted the department in December after learning her daughter was being paid by a 43-year-old man for sending him nude pictures. The man was identified as Allyne who was a family acquaintance.

Through investigation, the department confirmed the juvenile had been paid for sending nude pictures and that she was offered additional money to engage in sexual conduct with him. The investigation also determined Allyne had sent the juvenile explicit pictures and videos of himself.

Allyne traveled from Nashville to the Columbus area Thursday where he was to attend a holiday party for his business. After flying from Nashville to Columbus, Allyne took a car to Tiffin.

According to the Facebook post, Allyne told the juvenile he would pay several hundred dollars and up to $1,000 to the juvenile if she met him at a hotel room and engaged in sexual conduct.

Allyne checked into his hotel room in Tiffin and upon exiting the building, he was immediately arrested and taken to the Seneca County Jail.

The Tiffin Police Department was assisted by Homeland Security agents and the Sandusky County Drug Task Force.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.