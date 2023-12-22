Judges rule Tennessee lawmakers violated constitution by passing legislation that shook up Metro Sports Authority

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee legislature violated the Tennessee Constitution when it passed the Sports Authority Takeover Act, judges from across Tennessee ruled Friday.

The Metro Department of Law filed a lawsuit against the State of Tennessee in October over the legislation that would replace some Metro-appointed Nashville Sports Authority members with appointments by state officials. The legislation would have taken six of those appointments typically made by the Nashville mayor and given the responsibility to state lawmakers, including the governor.

The lawsuit sought a temporary injunction to block the statute’s implementation before its Jan. 1, 2024, effective date, which was granted Friday.

Four different three-panel judges ruled unanimously the legislature violated the state constitution four different times when it passed legislation that targeted the Metro Nashville government this year, law director Wally Diez said in a statement.

“We do not enjoy suing the State,” Dietz said in a statement. “But we remain ready to protect the rights of Metropolitan Nashville and the people who live here in the hope that 2024 results in an improved relationship between the State and Metro Nashville.”

Read the full ruling below:

