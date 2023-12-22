GOP state lawmakers introduce school safety bill for classrooms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New safety technology could make its way inside of your child’s classroom as state lawmakers plan to introduce a school safety bill.

State Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, and state Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, said they’re planning to introduce a bill in the upcoming session to have school district choose to implement a technology alert system which would allow school officials and law enforcement to respond quickly to threats.

With the click of a button, teachers would have access to a device to immediately contact emergency crews as well as school administrators so they could know the exact emergency happening inside a classroom. This would include a video and audio system where the classroom would be recorded once the alert goes out, and would have GPS tracking technology to aide law enforcement with details information as they arrive on the scene.

“With law enforcement told us, one of the things that hurts them is not having accurate information quick enough to know what’s on the other side of the wall, what is happening inside,” Pody said during a news conference Thursday.

Pody is sponsoring the bill he’s been working on since before the shooting at The Covenant School in March. His main motivation comes from stories from teachers about the issues they face inside classroom walls.

“The teachers are going to have the protection of saying to the administration this is what’s happening in my classroom, I need your help, and here’s the proof that it happened,” Pody said.

The type of alert systems available would allow teachers to press one of three buttons which would alert school officials and emergency personnel if there’s a discipline problem with a student, a medical emergency, or an active shooter situation.

“If there’s an active shooter, they can hit that button and that’s going to be almost like ring phone technology. Police officers will see what exactly is going on,” Pody said.

It’s technology that’s already used in other state’s like Florida where it’s called Alyssa’s Law. The Ludlow family, who attended the news conference wearing shirts that read “Teachers for Real Time Safety,” want to see this legislation passed.

″I think you can’t put a price on children’s safety in this day and age with everything going on in the world, you just can’t put a price on the world. I think it’s important that we continue to invest in our children,” said the father of the Ludlow Family.

Schools would be allowed to choose their vendor. The state would pay for up to $300 per unit to each school that applies for them. If the unit is more than $300, the district would have to pay the extra cost. The money would come from the state’s Safety Grant Program. The ultimate goal is to increase response time.

For some Democratic lawmakers, this legislation isn’t enough.

“We appreciate and remain open to all ideas about how we can better protect our children and teachers. There is certainly a place for new technology in this conversation,” state Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville and House Democratic Chair, said in a statement to WSMV4. “However, Sen. Pody’s ‘teacher body cam bill,’ as he explained it today, fails to address the root causes of gun violence in our communities and armed attacks inside our schools. Sadly, the focus again appears to be on responding to harm rather than preventing it on the front end. Until and unless we have an adult conversation in the state legislature about enacting gun safety laws that are supported by an overwhelming majority of Tennesseans, we are breaching our public duty to better protect our children and families.”

Clemmons would like to focus more on preventing safety issues on the front end by enacting gun safety laws.

