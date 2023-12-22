First Alert Forecast: Tracking Christmas Rain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

If you have any travel plans over the next couple of day the good news is that our weather pattern will stay calm and on the mild side through the rest of the week and into this weekend.

As we look ahead to our Christmas Day forecast, widespread rain is expected to spread across the Mid State and could cause some minor impacts to travel for the big day itself.

Today will be partly sunny with highs making a push near 60. Tonight, won’t be as chilly with lows in the lower to mid 40s by tomorrow morning.

THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures on Saturday are going to reach the lower 60s with more cloud cover mixing in throughout the day. I also cannot totally rule out an isolated shower, but most of the area won’t see much of anything.

Sunday will be warmer with temperatures in the upper 60s for the afternoon. Clouds will be quick to increase Sunday afternoon and evening, but we should sneak in some sunshine the first half of the day.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Rain is expected to build in Christmas day with temperatures near 60. While this may cause some minor travel impacts, we are not expecting any severe weather and there is no flooding threat to be concerned with. It will also be breezy at times on Monday with gusts near 20 mph.

Most of the rain will taper off by Tuesday, but I won’t leave out a leftover shower for the day. Highs Tuesday will drop back into the 50s.

Even cooler on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the lower 50s.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

<p><img style=”width: 100%;” src=“https://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wsmv/weather/7_DAY_FORECAST.jpg” alt=“” /></p>

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.