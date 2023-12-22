First Alert Forecast: Mild temperatures Christmas weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Good news for travel plans, the weather pattern will stay calm and on the mild side through the rest of the week and into this weekend.

As we look ahead to our Christmas Day forecast, widespread rain is expected across the Mid State and could cause some minor impacts to travel for the big day.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

Tonight should not be as chilly with lows in the lower to mid-40s by morning. Temperatures on Saturday are expected to reach the lower 60s with more cloud cover mixing in throughout the day. An isolated shower can not be ruled out, but most of the area won’t see much of anything.

Rain Christmas Day

CHRISTMAS EVE (SUNDAY):

Sunday will be warmer with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s for the afternoon. Clouds will be quick to increase Sunday afternoon and evening, but we should sneak in some sunshine.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Rain is expected to build on Christmas day with temperatures near 60. While this may cause some minor travel impacts, we are not expecting any severe weather and there is no flooding threat to be concerned with. It will also be breezy at times on Monday with gusts near 20 mph.

NEXT WEEK:

Most of the rain will taper off by Tuesday, but a stray shower is possible. Highs on Tuesday will drop back into the 50s.

Even cooler on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the lower 50s. An isolated shower is possible each day.

Friday partly cloudy with an isolated showers, High in the mid 40s.

