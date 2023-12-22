Extra police patrols planned at Nashville malls for Super Saturday shopping

MNPD is increasing patrols for the Super Saturday shopping holiday.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Last-minute Christmas shopping will drive millions of Americans to retail stores on Saturday, Dec. 23, according to the National Retail Federation.

Metro Nashville police are planning extra patrols for Super Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas, according to Police Chief John Drake.

He said school resource officers will be stationed at the major shopping hubs across Nashville, and officers will be patrolling those areas as well.

“We’ve had meetings with mall security so we’ve put a lot of measures in place to try to keep everyone safe,” Drake said.

Over the past few months, malls and outlets across Nashville have seen multiple cases of organized retail crime, where accused shoplifters have taken tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from high-end stores.

Chief Drake said car break-ins and vehicle thefts have also been on the rise. Vehicle thefts are up 62% with 2,000 more vehicles stolen, compared to this time last year.

“Always keep your head on a swivel, watch where you park, park in lighted areas,” Drake said. “Take your items home or secure them in the trunk, do not leave them for criminals to break your window.”

MNPD also had an increased presence at Nashville shopping hubs over the Black Friday weekend.

