1 killed in I-65 crash in Sumner County
Troopers said the victim lost control of his pickup truck a struck a guardrail.
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Sumner County on Thursday afternoon.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said David Kuczinski, 57, died after he lost control of his 2022 Ford Ranger around 2:20 p.m. between the Millersville and Ridgetop exits on Interstate 65.
Troopers said he exited the roadway at the left shoulder and struck a guardrail. This caused the vehicle to overturn and come to rest on the driver’s side. Kuczinski was wearing a seat belt, according to the preliminary report.
I-65 North was backed up for a couple of hours after the crash.
