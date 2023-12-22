1 killed in I-65 crash in Sumner County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Sumner County on Thursday afternoon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said David Kuczinski, 57, died after he lost control of his 2022 Ford Ranger around 2:20 p.m. between the Millersville and Ridgetop exits on Interstate 65.

Troopers said he exited the roadway at the left shoulder and struck a guardrail. This caused the vehicle to overturn and come to rest on the driver’s side. Kuczinski was wearing a seat belt, according to the preliminary report.

I-65 North was backed up for a couple of hours after the crash.

