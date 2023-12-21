Woman hospitalized after being struck by car in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was taken to a local hospital after she was hit by a car Wednesday night in the area of Charlotte Avenue.

Police told WSMV4 that the woman was hospitalized. Her condition is not known. The driver stayed at the scene with officers.

The incident occurred at about 5:20 p.m. near the intersection of Charlotte Ave. and Morrow Road.

This is a developing story.

