NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 and WSMV4 Investigates have launched three new podcasts at the end of 2023.

WSMV4 Investigates tells the story of a long-haul truck driver suspected of being a serial killer in Monster Coming Out and how Middle Tennesseans weren’t protected by multiple levels of government before and after deadly floods.

WSMV4 also launched WSMV4 Morning Headlines to provide listeners a way to start their day informed.

The podcasts can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeart, Google and Amazon Music.

Below are links to the podcasts (on Spotify) and detailed descriptions of each.

Monster Coming Out WSMV4 Investigates digs deeper into the life of a long-haul truck driver suspected of being a serial killer. Hear from the kidnapping survivor that sparked questions surrounding Roy Nellsch’s past, and why one investigator believes he “embodies evil.”

Troubled Waters: Heightened Risk A three-year investigation by WSMV4 Investigates uncovered systematic failures by local, state and federal government to prevent and protect residents from deadly flooding ravaging Middle Tennessee at an alarming pace.

WSMV4 Morning Headlines WSMV4 Delivers your morning headlines from the Mid State so you can start the day informed.



Don’t forget to leave a rating on each podcast no matter where you listen!

True crime, devastating floods & everyday news: WSMV4 launches 3 new podcasts (WSMV)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.