True crime, devastating floods & everyday news: WSMV4 launches 3 new podcasts

The podcasts can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeart, Google and Amazon Music.
True crime, devastating floods & everyday news: WSMV4 launches 3 new podcasts
True crime, devastating floods & everyday news: WSMV4 launches 3 new podcasts(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 and WSMV4 Investigates have launched three new podcasts at the end of 2023.

WSMV4 Investigates tells the story of a long-haul truck driver suspected of being a serial killer in Monster Coming Out and how Middle Tennesseans weren’t protected by multiple levels of government before and after deadly floods.

WSMV4 also launched WSMV4 Morning Headlines to provide listeners a way to start their day informed.

The podcasts can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeart, Google and Amazon Music.

Below are links to the podcasts (on Spotify) and detailed descriptions of each.

  • Monster Coming Out
    • WSMV4 Investigates digs deeper into the life of a long-haul truck driver suspected of being a serial killer. Hear from the kidnapping survivor that sparked questions surrounding Roy Nellsch’s past, and why one investigator believes he “embodies evil.”
  • Troubled Waters: Heightened Risk
    • A three-year investigation by WSMV4 Investigates uncovered systematic failures by local, state and federal government to prevent and protect residents from deadly flooding ravaging Middle Tennessee at an alarming pace.
  • WSMV4 Morning Headlines
    • WSMV4 Delivers your morning headlines from the Mid State so you can start the day informed.

Don’t forget to leave a rating on each podcast no matter where you listen!

True crime, devastating floods & everyday news: WSMV4 launches 3 new podcasts
True crime, devastating floods & everyday news: WSMV4 launches 3 new podcasts(WSMV)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser.
1 dead, 2 injured after head-on crash closes interstate in Cookeville, charges pending
FILE PHOTO
Fact check: No, lions did not escape the Nashville Zoo
The Greeneville Fire Department was first called to La Quesera Mexicana at 7:15 a.m. when a...
Chemical leak at Tennessee cheese factory sends 29 workers to the hospital
R3 Industrial
Explosion reported in Franklin, Kentucky
Duo charged with murder in fentanyl death of toddler
Duo charged with murder in fentanyl death of toddler

Latest News

Troubled Waters: Heightened Risks — New WSMV4 Investigates podcast
Troubled Waters: Heightened Risks — WSMV4 Investigates podcast
Monster Coming Out: New WSMV4 Investigates podcast
Monster Coming Out — WSMV4 Investigates podcast
Nashville Airport experiences holiday travel rush
Nashville Airport experiences rush of holiday travelers
Listen now: WSMV4 Morning Headlines podcast
Listen now: WSMV4 Morning Headlines podcast