Troubled Waters: Heightened Risks — WSMV4 Investigates podcast

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 Investigates tells the story of how Middle Tennesseans weren’t protected by multiple levels of government before and after deadly floods in its new podcast, Troubled Waters: Heightened Risks.

    • A three-year investigation by WSMV4 Investigates uncovered systematic failures by local, state and federal government to prevent and protect residents from deadly flooding ravaging Middle Tennessee at an alarming pace.

The podcast can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeart, Google and Amazon Music.

