Teens arrested after stealing Kia in Nashville parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teenagers were arrested after nearly escaping a Nashville parking garage in a stolen Kia, according to Metro Nashville police.

Police said the two teens, ages 14 and 16, were arrested as they attempted to leave a parking garage on Church Street in a Kia Optima they had just stolen.

The teens bailed out of the car, without putting it in park, when they saw the officer approaching in his patrol vehicle. The Kia rolled into the patrol car causing minor damage.

The two teens were taken into custody and booked at juvenile detention.

“Three other teens who were seen entering the parking garage with the other two were also detained. They were charged with criminal trespassing,” police said.

