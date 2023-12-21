‘She was ripped from his hands’: Family mourns 78-year-old woman killed in Clarksville tornado

Penny Scroggins died on Saturday from injuries she sustained in the tornado.
A fourth person has died from their injuries in the Clarksville tornado on Dec. 9.
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fourth person has died from their injuries in the Clarksville tornado, police said.

Penny Scroggins, 78, was got thrown into a pile of rubble as the storm hit the mobile home she lived in with her son, John Scroggins.

Penny had to be revived multiple times on her flight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, her family said. She made improvements after a couple of surgeries but was ultimately not able to survive from the storm.

Her daughter, Denise Batten, said Penny and John ran into the kitchen to take shelter as the tornado sirens went off, but a direct hit obliterated the home.

“The house just exploded,” Batten said. “She was ripped from his hands. She was just gone. He said he remembered hitting objects and then just kind of free falling and then being slammed to the ground with a bunch of force.”

They had to be rescued from piles of debris by neighbors and rushed to the hospital with severe injuries. The rubble is all that’s left of the home.

Batten said Penny was able to say, “I love you,” one last time in the hospital, and they are still struggling to process her death. The 78-year-old would light up any room she walked into and was a big sports fan.

“We will get through it as family, we usually do,” Batten said. “We get that from her. The toughness from her to make it through life. All the ups and downs.”

They’re now trying to pick up the pieces and help John recover after he was just released from the hospital.

A GoFundMe was created to help John with recovery efforts. Now that Penny has passed, the account is also raising money to help with funeral arrangements.

Three other people died in Clarksville, including 10-year-old Arlan Coty, 59-year-old Donna Allen, and 34-year-old Stephen Hayes.

