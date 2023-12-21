Security guard exposed himself to Walgreens customer, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The lights and cameras outside the Walgreens at 627 Gallatin Pike are there to make customers feel safe, and for Lauren Trefts, the hired security guard that was posted outside was initially an added bonus.

“As I walked into the building, I smiled at him. He smiled back,” Trefts said. “I was grateful that there was security in this area.”

But in a matter of minutes that sense of security vanished.

“I was shocked,” Trefts said.

When she came out, she said that same security guard sat in a parked car right next to hers. She said he was watching an inappropriate video and exposing himself.

“I think the words ‘wtf’ came out of my mouth because I just I didn’t expect that,” she said.

People are victimized more than you might think. Police in Nashville have 72 indecent exposure cases this year alone, and that’s just the number of people who have been caught and charged.

“We know that a lot of cases go unreported,” said Dr. Lisa Milam, a forensic social worker with Milam consulting.

Milam said what’s particularly concerning about this case, is that the suspect allegedly moved his car to be closer to the victim.

“It’s likely that this is not his first episode,” Milam said. “I’m concerned that it won’t be his last.”

It’s why Milam said you should always be aware of your surroundings.

“Keep your thinking brain engaged like, ‘where am I? What’s happening right in this moment?” Milam said. “What do I need to do to be safe in this moment.’”

Milam said it’s something Treft executed perfectly, and Treft credits therapy. Trefts was already getting help for a previous sexual assault.

“And so, I knew that I didn’t want to pile on anymore,” Treft said. “I wanted to do things the right way and be an advocate.”

Her message: “Stand up and say, ‘no this is wrong, and I won’t stand for it.”

Milam said if you find yourself in this situation, do not engage with your attacker. Get to a safe, public space and report the crime.

We reached out to Walgreens to get their response to what happened. A spokesperson said, “Walgreens took immediate action, cooperated with authorities, and removed the guard, who was employed through a contracted vendor, from the site.”

The spokesperson added that they are no longer working with the subcontractor that hired the suspect.

