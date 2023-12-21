Search underway for missing woman in Maury County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Maury County deputies are searching for a missing woman who was last reportedly seen in late November.

The sheriff’s department said Shyane Brooke Hopkinson was reported missing on Dec. 19.

She was last seen by the person who reported her missing in Hickman County in late November and in Mt. Pleasant by her mother a few days later.

Her mother said she left with someone known as “Jenny.” Hopkinson is known to frequent Columbia and Pulaski.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 931-388-5151 ext. 1.

