Search underway for missing woman in Maury County

The sheriff’s office said Shyane Brooke Hopkinson was reported missing on Dec. 19.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Maury County deputies are searching for a missing woman who was last reportedly seen in late November.

She was last seen by the person who reported her missing in Hickman County in late November and in Mt. Pleasant by her mother a few days later.

Her mother said she left with someone known as “Jenny.” Hopkinson is known to frequent Columbia and Pulaski.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 931-388-5151 ext. 1.

