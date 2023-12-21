‘The pictures are all we have now’: Fire claims life of twin brother

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Since birth, twin brothers Terry and Jerry Engle have always been by each other’s side.

On Tuesday morning, a fire broke out inside of Terry’s RV, which was parked near Jerry’s home. Terry died in the fire.

“The pictures are all we have now, but he’s never going to be forgotten,” said Jerry Engle.

Now, it’s memories and pictures Jerry Engle has to hold on to of his beloved twin brother, Terry, who died at the age of 47.

“He was my big brother; someone I could always count on. He was my twin brother. He’d do anything for me. I’d do anything for him,” said Jerry Engle.

Terry Engle lived in this RV near his brother’s house. The fire started Wednesday around 4 a.m. Flames swallowed it at one point, but Jerry said his brother went back in to try and save his pets. Unfortunately, Terry didn’t survive.

“It’s sad to have my brother go out that way. especially watching him run into it,” said Jerry Engle. “But he was going back to get one of his animals. He didn’t make it back out, but he did save two of them.”

Jerry says he tried to help when the fire re-ignited.

“I grabbed the water bucket and ran back there and that’s when I saw the fire had re-started. At that point, I tried to get to him but he wasn’t responding,” said Jerry Engle.

Jerry Engle believes it could have been an electrical fire.

“Watch your electrical outlets. I don’t know what caused it. We don’t know it’s still undetermined what caused it,” said Jerry Engle.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

