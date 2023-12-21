Oprah Winfrey speaks to Mr. and Ms. TSU while promoting new movie

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Oprah Winfrey, a graduate from Tennessee State University, spoke with student leaders on Wednesday while promoting her new movie, The Color Purple.

Winfrey invited Mr. and Miss TSU to participate in the conference call on Wednesday night. She invited them to see the movie in Los Angeles.

“It dawned on me that this mirrors experiences at HBCUs,” Mr. TSU Davin Latiker told Winfrey during Wednesday’s movie promotion. “From just yourself and [TSU President] Dr. Glenda Glover, the movie’s theme at overcoming adversities and finding one’s voice speaks to me.”

Winfrey hosted a screening for TSU staff, students and the community in Nashville on Tuesday.

The university is likely to be one of the major topics of the upcoming legislative session. Lawmakers are expected to return for the second half of the current session in about three weeks.

A federal report stated the state owes the school about $2 billion and college administrators have said they want what they are owed.

“We have so much talent on this campus and just imagine where we would be if we were given the resources that we deserve,” said one student leader.

Since then, student leaders have been meeting with Gov. Bill Lee and his office to find a way to get the money.

“We’re really hoping that moving forward we can continue to have conversations with him and his office so we can go back to our students with tangible action plans,” TSU Student Government Association President Derrell Taylor said Tuesday while attending the screening of The Color Purple.

Winfrey is one of the producers of the movie. She’s including TSU in a lot of the promotion of the film.

The movie opens in theaters on Christmas Day.

