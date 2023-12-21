Nashville Airport experiences rush of holiday travelers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Major airlines and airports are bracing for a busy travel day. It’s something they have been preparing for, for months now.

According to the TSA, Dec. 21 is expected to be one of the most crowded days at airports across the country, including the Nashville International Airport.

The next big travel days are Friday, Dec. 29, and New Year’s Day. If you are planning to travel on those days, it’s advised to get to the airport early.

Over the next two weeks, more than 39 million people will be in and out of airports, including Matthew Malcolm. He is flying from Nashville to California during one of the busiest travel days.

“I am going home for the holidays. I am blessed trying not to stress,” Malcolm said. “The main thing is getting on the plane, flying and landing safely. Once that happens, oh yeah, everything is going up. California here we come.”

