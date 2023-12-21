Monster Coming Out — WSMV4 Investigates podcast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 Investigates tells the story of a long-haul truck driver suspected of being a serial killer in its new podcast, Monster Coming Out.

Monster Coming Out WSMV4 Investigates digs deeper into the life of a long-haul truck driver suspected of being a serial killer. Hear from the kidnapping survivor that sparked questions surrounding Roy Nellsch’s past, and why one investigator believes he “embodies evil.”



The podcast can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeart, Google and Amazon Music.

