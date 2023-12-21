Monster Coming Out — WSMV4 Investigates podcast

WSMV4 Investigates launches new podcast, Monster Coming Out.
Monster Coming Out: New WSMV4 Investigates podcast
Monster Coming Out: New WSMV4 Investigates podcast(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 Investigates tells the story of a long-haul truck driver suspected of being a serial killer in its new podcast, Monster Coming Out.

  • Monster Coming Out
    • WSMV4 Investigates digs deeper into the life of a long-haul truck driver suspected of being a serial killer. Hear from the kidnapping survivor that sparked questions surrounding Roy Nellsch’s past, and why one investigator believes he “embodies evil.”

The podcast can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeart, Google and Amazon Music.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser.
1 dead, 2 injured after head-on crash closes interstate in Cookeville, charges pending
FILE PHOTO
Fact check: No, lions did not escape the Nashville Zoo
The Greeneville Fire Department was first called to La Quesera Mexicana at 7:15 a.m. when a...
Chemical leak at Tennessee cheese factory sends 29 workers to the hospital
R3 Industrial
Explosion reported in Franklin, Kentucky
Duo charged with murder in fentanyl death of toddler
Duo charged with murder in fentanyl death of toddler

Latest News

Troubled Waters: Heightened Risks — New WSMV4 Investigates podcast
Troubled Waters: Heightened Risks — WSMV4 Investigates podcast
True crime, devastating floods & everyday news: WSMV4 launches 3 new podcasts
True crime, devastating floods & everyday news: WSMV4 launches 3 new podcasts
Nashville Airport experiences holiday travel rush
Nashville Airport experiences rush of holiday travelers
Listen now: WSMV4 Morning Headlines podcast
Listen now: WSMV4 Morning Headlines podcast