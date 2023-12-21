Man charged with sexually exploiting a minor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing a child sex crimes charge after officers followed up on a tip about a child sexual abuse image, Metro Nashville police said.

Police said a cyber tip from an internet cloud storage provider led to the arrest of Cort Fredin after allegedly receiving an image of child sexual abuse.

Officers spoke with Fredin who admitted he previously encountered child sexual abuse material online and acknowledged remembering seeing the image.

He’s charged with one count of sexually exploiting a minor. Fredin is jailed on $7,500 bond.

