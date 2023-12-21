Man charged with sexually exploiting a minor

Fredin is jailed on $7,500 bond.
Police Lights
Police Lights
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing a child sex crimes charge after officers followed up on a tip about a child sexual abuse image, Metro Nashville police said.

Police said a cyber tip from an internet cloud storage provider led to the arrest of Cort Fredin after allegedly receiving an image of child sexual abuse.

Officers spoke with Fredin who admitted he previously encountered child sexual abuse material online and acknowledged remembering seeing the image.

He’s charged with one count of sexually exploiting a minor. Fredin is jailed on $7,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Tennessee have a white Christmas this year?
Will Tennessee have a white Christmas this year?
Nashville private investigator accused of raping a child
Nashville private investigator accused of raping a child
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Preliminary report released in plane crash that killed father, daughter in Tennessee
Murfreesboro Police
Murfreesboro hospital on special watch after threatening call, police say
Police investigation a schooting in North Nashville early Tuesday morning.
Man shot, killed in North Nashville

Latest News

Four men are facing a slew of charges after a chase led to their arrests and the seizure of...
Four arrested on multiple drug, gun charges after chase
A viewer called WSMV4 on Wednesday afternoon, concerned two lions had escaped the Nashville Zoo.
Fact Check: Viral Facebook post about escaped lions from Nashville Zoo is false
A Nashville man wanted by the U.S. Marshals was caught by police after fleeing an attempted...
Mt. Juliet police arrest wanted fugitive
Following a year-long investigation, two people have been charged in the death of a...
Duo charged in fentanyl death of toddler
One person died and two others were injured after two vehicles collided head-on Wednesday...
One person killed in head-on crash in Cookeville