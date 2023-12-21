LIST: Stores, restaurants & businesses open on Christmas Day
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Most stores, restaurants and businesses will be closed on Christmas Day, but only a select few will be open.
Here’s a list of what’s open on Christmas Day:
Stores:
Circle K
Safeway
Mapco
CVS store hours may vary
Walgreens store hours may vary
Restaurants:
Dunkin’ Donuts
IHOP
McDonald’s
Wawa
7-Eleven
Waffle House
Denny’s
Starbucks
Nashville Restaurants:
The Nashville Grange
Von Elrod’s - Open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
1 Kitchen - Open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. - Will have a festive brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hard Rock Café - Open from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.
STK Steakhouse
Ninki - Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Businesses:
Regal Green Hills
Regal Hollywood
Regal Opry Mills
Belcourt Theatre
