LIST: Stores, restaurants & businesses open on Christmas Day

Store and business hours may vary by location.
FILE - A sign marks a CVS branch on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. CVS Health is...
FILE - A sign marks a CVS branch on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. CVS Health is pulling from its drugstore shelves, Friday, Oct. 20, some cough-and-cold treatments that contain an ingredient that has been deemed ineffective by doctors and researchers.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Most stores, restaurants and businesses will be closed on Christmas Day, but only a select few will be open.

Here’s a list of what’s open on Christmas Day:

Stores:

Circle K

Safeway

Mapco

CVS store hours may vary

Walgreens store hours may vary

Restaurants:

Dunkin’ Donuts

IHOP

McDonald’s

Wawa

7-Eleven

Waffle House

Denny’s

Starbucks

Nashville Restaurants:

The Nashville Grange

Von Elrod’s - Open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

1 Kitchen - Open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. - Will have a festive brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hard Rock Café - Open from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

STK Steakhouse

Ninki - Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Businesses:

Regal Green Hills

Regal Hollywood

Regal Opry Mills

Belcourt Theatre

